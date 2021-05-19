Heavy rain mid-May 2021

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The past few days had gloomy skies with plenty of rain to show for it.

Areas around the QC are above normal for rain for this time of month. (KWQC)

From Saturday, May 15, 2021 to Tuesday, May 18, 2021, a few areas saw over 2 inches of rain. Gaining the over two inches in these spots have put the total rainfall of May to over 4 inches for Moline and Burlington. In areas near the Quad Cities, rainfall totals in May are normally around 2.5 inches to 3 inches. That takes the departure from normal for Moline and Burlington to almost two inches.

NEW CLIMATE NORMALS

If you want to look at the normal rainfall for the month, there have been adjustments. Below is how normals have changed with the newly released climate normals. Now, for the first six months January and March have slightly lower precipitation normals.

The new monthly normals are now for 1991-2020. (KWQC)

Connecting the dots, the total for May rainfall this year is now below normal.

For the second half of the year, most months have trended drier with the exception of September.

There will be rain chances for most of the week while we near the end of May.

