Iowa Dept. of Public Health says masks in schools should be optional

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a release Tuesday, the Iowa Dept. of Public Health issued new guidance for COVID-19 in schools and childcare settings.

IDPH recognized the use of face coverings as a way to mitigate COVID-19 spread in schools, but now recommends their use become optional, which conflicts with current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and child care settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage,” IDPH Director Kelly Garcia wrote in the release, “The Iowa Dept. of Public Health has adjusted its guidance to recommend that schools and childcare settings approach COVID-19 like other child illnesses. For ease of reference, please see this link for a detailed list of common child illnesses and exclusion criteria, which now includes COVID-19.”

Iowa school districts revisited what rules will be in place for staff and students for the remainder of the year.

Pleasant Valley Community School District voted four to three in favor of requiring masks for the remainder of the school year at a special school board meeting Tuesday. The decision was not popular with the dozens of parents who showed up in protest of masks.

The decision by the Pleasant Valley School Board was similar to surrounding districts including Bettendorf, Clinton, and Muscatine.

Meanwhile, Central DeWitt Community School District will make face coverings option beginning Wednesday. In a post, the district’s superintendent called it an individual and family decision and said he believes following the Iowa guidance is the best for the district.

“As you may also know, there is conflicting guidance that recently came out from the CDC. This is another confusing and frustrating situation to be in. In the end, I have to make decisions based on what I believe is best for our schools and students, given the information I have said I would follow. My communication to you, to our parents, and to our community, throughout this entire situation, is that we would follow the guidance of the Iowa Dept. of Public Health, Iowa Dept. of Education, and the Governor’s Office,” Superintendent Dr. Daniel J. Peterson said in the post.

Illinois schools are required to use face coverings for the remainder of the school year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.