John Deere committing $2.7 million towards fighting Covid-19 in India

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - John Deere announced today it has committed nearly $3 million to provide medical resources to assist India in its fight against Covid-19.

Deere has operations, employees and customers who live and work in India.

“This investment is particularly meaningful for John Deere, which has had a presence in India for more than 20 years and is the ancestral home for thousands of employees around the world,” said John C. May, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Deere & Company.

John Deere India will work with United Way Mumbai to develop health care infrastructure in the county’s Covid-19 response that includes providing oxygen generator plants, ambulances, ventilators, and other medical devices.

