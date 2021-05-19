Advertisement

LIVE: Bahena Rivera murder trial underway

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts nearly three years ago begain Wednesday morning.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts death.

Police said Tibbetts, 20, was attacked while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa in July 2018.

Investigators found her body in a rural Powesheik county field five weeks later.

Jury selection wrapped up in Davenport on Monday. The jury includes 15 people, 12 jurors and three alternates.

Of those, eight are women and seven are men. Fourteen of the jurors are Caucasian and one of the women is Hispanic.

The trial is expected to last about ten days.

Bahena Rivera’s immigration status and language barriers are expected to come up at his trial.

TV9 talked to Defense attorney Eric Tindal who has no connection to the case. He said the language barrier could potentially cause a delay.

“It really depends on the translation service,” Tindal said. “Most translators at this time are able to do simultaneous translation. So they will be translating what the English speaker is saying almost at the same time that it’s being said. So it hopefully will not create significant delay, but sometimes that does slow down the process.”

The trial was moved to the Scott County Courthouse due to COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
The body was found after a search in Whiteside County for the missing man. Officials with the...
Body of Prophetstown man found in Rock River
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Hy-Vee has announced they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear...
Masks no longer required for fully-vaccinated customers, employees at Hy-Vee
Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of University of...
Mollie Tibbetts case: Iowa legal experts weigh in on Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, jury selection

Latest News

AC is going to get a work out
Scattered showers today
Iowa Dept. of Public Health says masks in schools should be optional
Iowa Dept. of Public Health says masks in schools should be optional
Iowa Department of Public Health
Iowa Dept. of Public Health says masks in schools should be optional
Veterinarians feel crunch with influx of new pets, mental health
Veterinarians feel crunch with influx of new pets, mental health