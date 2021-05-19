MABAS holds highline rescue training on old I-74 Bridge

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - MABAS, otherwise known as the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, holds rescue training course every month ranging from hazmat training to urban search and rescue. On Wednesday though, MABAS got to practice highline training in which team members pulled from a barge on the Mississippi to 80 feet up to the old I-74 Bridge.

“The purpose of this training is to either bring a rescuer up highline or bring a rescuer and their patient or their victim up or down,” MABAS Team 43 Technical Rescue Team Leader Darren LeBeau said, “This is quite the training site, this is something that we never really have ever experienced here with our team personally, this is a first for us.”

The team doesn’t practice highline training as much compared to their counterparts in other areas.

“This is more common you’d see out West where fire departments are dealing with canyons and ravines more often,” Lebeau said, “This was really first developed or made famous for 9/11 on the piles when they were shuttling rescuers back and forth over the pile.”

The range Team 43 covers ranges all over the country.

“We are what’s considered a green team, we are fully deployable in the state but if needed anywhere in the country,” LeBeau said, “We have been deployed before to Maquoketa Caves we’ve also been deployed down to New Orleans and then we’ve also been on standby numerous times for hurricanes that come into Florida, South Carolina.”

And teams have to be ready whenever they get a call.

“We have two hours to be on the road,” LeBeau said, “We will pull from personnel that are on shift right now, they will assemble at either Rock Island or Moline fire departments, they will grab all of the equipment and two hours later we are gone, we’re on the road.”

