Advertisement

Men fall 8 floors down elevator shaft during brawl, police say

By KYW Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KYW) - Three Pennsylvania men were hurt after a brawl between them ended in all three falling down an elevator shaft.

Officials say three men were fighting Monday night on the eighth floor of an apartment building in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when they broke through the elevator door and fell down the shaft.

“The steel elevator door that when you push the button, the door opens, they broke through that door. There was no elevator there, so they just fell eight floors to the bottom,” said Upper Merion Police Lt. Al Elverson.

The men fell onto the elevator car, one remaining on top while the other two crashed through the roof, ending up inside. First responders extricated two of the men from the first floor and the third from the second floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one requiring an airlift. Police say not all three men live at the apartment building.

Tenants are puzzled at the situation and how this could’ve happened. Some are even afraid to use the elevator.

“That’s not an elephant that flew into the elevator. It’s three humans. So, I’m pretty sure it was faulty equipment,” tenant Derrell Washington said.

“Elevators are supposed to have a bunch of fail-safes that might make them really safe, so I don’t know why it would’ve had a trouble,” tenant Jared Day said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say it’s too early to talk about possible charges.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
The body was found after a search in Whiteside County for the missing man. Officials with the...
Body of Prophetstown man found in Rock River
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Hy-Vee has announced they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear...
Masks no longer required for fully-vaccinated customers, employees at Hy-Vee
Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of University of...
Mollie Tibbetts case: Iowa legal experts weigh in on Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, jury selection

Latest News

Officials say three men were fighting on the eighth floor of an apartment building when they...
3 men injured after brawl leads to them falling down elevator shaft
Some Republicans are pushing back, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants...
Divide deepens ahead of House vote on commission to investigate Capitol riot
The 86-year-old Grodin was best known for roles in "Midnight Run," "The Heartbreak Kid" and...
Hollywood Minute: Comedic actor Charles Grodin dies; first look at 'Dear Evan Hansen' film
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states.
As COVID-19 cases fall, teens urged to get vaccinated