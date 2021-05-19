Occasional showers today and tomorrow

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Compared to the heavier rain we’ve seen over the past few days, today will be quiet other than spotty showers this afternoon. There will be highs in the mid-70s near the Quad Cities with 70s through the evening. Tonight will be dry, making it very easy to open the window as temperatures fall back to the 60s. Tomorrow will be a repeat with cloudier skies and chances for afternoon showers. The one difference is temperatures will near the 80 degree mark Thursday! For the weekend temperatures will be well into the 80s! There will be muggy conditions present this weekend with dew points nearing 70 degrees. The most sunshine for this week is expected Saturday. Rain chances continue for the next week

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 76º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers and much warmer. High: 79º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.