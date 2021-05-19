Occasional showers today and tomorrow

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Light rain and drizzle will continue off and on this morning, but the bigger weather story will be the warm up on tap today despite having little to no sunshine. Highs will run into the mid 70s today as a warmer and more humid pattern sets up. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be scattered off and on through the day, but any one location will have several dry hours today. Thursday will bring another day with scattered variety type storms but most will be west of the Quad Cities. Highs will soar into the 80s by Friday and the weekend as a ridge moves in. This will keep us pretty much dry from Friday through alte Sunday, but the humidity will be sky high. With temps topping out in the 80s it will feel like the 90s this weekend.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 75º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 64°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers and much warmer. High: 79º.

