Advertisement

Peloton releases software fix for recalled treadmills

Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.
Peloton is rolling out a software fix for its recalled treadmills.(Source: Peloton via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton is rolling out a software update to its treadmills that forces users to lock them when not in use.

The automatic update comes after the company recalled 125,000 treadmills earlier this month following a child’s death and 70 other reported injuries tied to the machines.

The new software includes a feature called “Tread Lock,” which requires users to enter a four-digit code before the treadmill can be used and locks the equipment after 45 seconds of inactivity outside of a class.

Owners are also allowed to return the treadmills for refunds if they like.

Those refunds are expected to cost the company $50 million, in addition to the $165 million Peloton has lost by temporarily halting new sales of the treadmills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
The body was found after a search in Whiteside County for the missing man. Officials with the...
Body of Prophetstown man found in Rock River
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Hy-Vee has announced they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear...
Masks no longer required for fully-vaccinated customers, employees at Hy-Vee
Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of University of...
Mollie Tibbetts case: Iowa legal experts weigh in on Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial, jury selection

Latest News

An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel
Modeled after the investigation into the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the bill would establish an...
House looks to OK Jan. 6 riot commission, Senate GOP dubious
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
Biden to give US Coast Guard Academy commencement address