Police searching for suspect after fire in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Muscatine are needing help from the community in identifying a wanted suspect.

Police say they are hoping to identify the man pictured above as they say that person is responsible for a fire that happened in the 2400 block of Park Avenue. Police say the suspect was in the area around 5 a.m. on April 20, 2021.

If anyone can identify this person, please reach out to the Muscatine Police Department or Muscatine Fire Department at (563) 263 - 9922.

Private messages can also be sent to the Muscatine, IA Police Department page.

