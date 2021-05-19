QC Coalition reflects on changes in CDC guidance

(KWQC) - The Quad City Covid-19 Coalition addressed the recent changes in Center for Disease Control’s mask-wearing guidance.

Vaccination efforts support updated masking guidance

Remarks from Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department

Last week, the CDC addressed data from a growing number of studies that have shown the successes of the COVID-19 vaccines:

· Vaccines are working in the real world. Studies show them to be greater than 90% effective in the real-world settings in preventing mild and severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

· Vaccines have proven to be effective against the variants currently circulating in the country.

· If you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to spread the virus. The data shows that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and to be able to transmit the virus to others.

As a result of this data, the CDC announced changes to its masking guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small -- without wearing a mask or physically distancing. Because of all of this hard work, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker rescinded the state’s mask mandate for vaccinated people to align with the CDC.

People are considered fully vaccinated:

· Two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

· Two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Similar to individuals who are not vaccinated, children younger than 12 years old who are not vaccinated still will need to take precautions, including wearing a well-fitting mask.

It’s been a very long 14 months for everyone. Because so many Illinoisans 12 and older have been vaccinated, the number of new infections and positivity rates all across state are going down. We still have more cases than we’d like to see in Rock Island County, but we are making progress. Every person who gets vaccinated brings the goal of no more COVID-19 closer to reality.

Throughout the pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker has made decisions based on science and metrics. Right now, the state is on track to move to Phase 5, which means no capacity limits or any COVID-19 mitigations, as soon as June 11. That date is not a guarantee. If the state sees a significant uptick in COVID-19 case, hospitalization, a deaths, that date could be postponed.

Opportunities to be vaccinated still are plentiful. The Rock Island County Health Department is operating our vaccine through May 29 at the Camden Center in Milan. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. No appointments are required, but you can preregister from links on richd.org or our Facebook page. Your preregistration slip will say 8 a.m., but that is not an appointment time. You can come anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can find a full list of local COVID-19 vaccine providers by visiting either health departments’ websites, by visiting the QC COVID-19 Coalition website at www.togetherqc.com, or going to vaccines.gov. You also can search by vaccine manufacturer on vaccines.gov.

Heading in the right direction

Remarks from Amy Thoreson, director of the Scott County Health Department

As with any transition, we must transition mindfully, as a community.

For many who are fully vaccinated, this mask guidance update is a huge sign that we are heading in a good direction. For some, this big change may be nerve wrecking. Not because they love wearing a mask. But because it has been a long, hard, frightening year and they hesitate at so quickly removing such a huge layer of protection. Please be patient with one another. Recognize that not all who are vaccinated may be ready to unmask right away.

Remember, not everyone is fully vaccinated and guidance for unvaccinated individuals hasn’t changed. The new guidance is still asking those who are not vaccinated, for what is likely a variety of reasons, to please keep wearing a mask and social distancing to continue doing your part!

Lastly, please be understanding. One of the things we love about freedom of choice is that individuals have freedom of choice. Some businesses, workplaces, and schools may choose to keep mask requirements to still protect their patrons and staff, who may not all be vaccinated or are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

In case having the opportunity to comfortably walk around mask free because you are vaccinated sounds even more appealing now, our office will be doing our part to help you. Beginning tomorrow, the Scott County Health Department will offer the 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine each weekday through our clinic from 8:00am until 4:00pm. Individuals 18 and older are welcome to walk-in to receive their free COVID-19 vaccine. An ID is not required and the vaccine is open to anyone age eligible, regardless of where they live.

If you are looking for a specific vaccine, visit www.vaccines.gov to look for local providers administering the vaccine you are interested in. If you are part of a community group that has individuals interested in being vaccinated and would like to host a vaccine clinic, please contact our offices to find out how we can help.

More information

