Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office ‘pleased’ to be dismissed from Butler lawsuit

kwqc, rock island county sheriffs office
The Rock Island County Sherriff’s Office has released a statement following the news of a settlement being reached.(kwqc, rico)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sherriff’s Office has released a statement following the news of a settlement being reached.

After more than a year, the American Civil Liberties Union-Illinois announced Jaylan Butler would be dropping his lawsuit against multiple police officers in Rock Island County. This comes after reaching a settlement with two of the officers from an alleged incident in 2019 where Butler, a student at Eastern Illinois University at the time, said officers falsely arrested him, and used excessive force and detention.

Wednesday afternoon the sheriff’s office and county state’s attorney’s office released a statement saying they were pleased to have been dismissed from it.

You can read the full statement below.

“The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office are pleased to have been dismissed from the litigation filed by Jaylan Butler in the Central District of Illinois against a Hampton Officer, an East Moline Officer, and two Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies, arising from an incident on February 24, 2019.

We are happy that the matter was settled without any cost to Rock Island County or the taxpayers and believe that this outcome vindicates the Sheriff’s Office and Deputies, who have maintained from the beginning of the litigation that they were not involved in any wrongdoing or harm suffered by the Plaintiff.

Thank you to the hardworking attorneys of the State’s Attorney’s Civil Division for their diligent work on this case and bringing it to a successful outcome.”

