Settlement reached, remaining cases dropped in Jaylan Butler lawsuit

ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - After more than a year, the American Civil Liberties Union-Illinois (ACLU-IL) announced Jaylan Butler would be dropping his lawsuit against multiple police officers in Rock Island County, after reaching a settlement with two of the officers from an alleged incident in 2019 where Butler, a student at Eastern Illinois University at the time, said officers falsely arrested him, and used excessive force and detention.

In an announcement on their website, the ACLU of Illinois called it “a successful resolution,” and said they were happy to work on behalf of Butler.

“We filed this case to seek accountability for Jaylan and to raise awareness of the degree to which traumatic police interactions harm individuals,” wrote ACLU-Illinois.

“Even when the person harmed is able to walk away. We believe, and Jaylan concurs, that our actions to date have satisfied those goals.”

In a statement of his own, Butler said, “for me, this lawsuit has always been about holding the officers accountable for their actions that night. I believe I have accomplished that goal. As a result, I am happy to dismiss the suit and move forward.”

The settlement amount in the suit was not disclosed by the ACLU-IL in their statement.

