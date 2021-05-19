Veterinarians feel crunch with influx of new pets, mental health

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - “One descriptor would be incredibly busy, we are kind of non-stop, go go go every single day,” Dr. Skye Doerscher of Risius Family Veterinary Service.

“We’ve been busier than we’ve been used to,” Dr. Nathan Wedeking of the Walcott Veterinary Clinic said.

With being an essential business, many adopting pets during the pandemic, and now staffing issues facing the industry, vet clinics are beginning to feel the crunch of the job.

“That’s been a really big emotional struggle is just dealing with high expectations that we can’t always meet,” Doerscher said, “One of the bigger frustrations has been just people being a little bit more demanding I think we’re all just fed up with life in general, people are tired of waiting on the phone because many businesses are using their phones a lot more people are tired of waiting online for things.”

“We’ve been steady since over a year ago, it’s been swamped,” Wedeking said.

Clinics have also been challenged with limited capacity.

“It was a challenge when you were used to be able to have multiple clients in the building at the same time and now if you’re going to see one at a time or if you’re going to do curbside, there’s a delay there of the challenge to communicate to someone,” Wedeking said.

“When I can’t look at clients in the eye and say ‘I’m really sorry but these are my findings’ that breaks my heart,” Doerscher said.

The biggest advice both doctors have is to be sure to plan things out in advance.

“If you have a pet that’s due coming up for vaccines or you know that you need a medication refill or you have a medical need that needs addressed maybe it can wait a couple days, number one be compassionate,” Doerscher said, “If you know things are coming due, plan ahead of time and get that appointment set, most clinics on average are running two to three weeks out for wellness appointments.”

“Don’t wait until the last minute on things and try to have patience,” Wedeking said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.