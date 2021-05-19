Visit Clinton, Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Lesley Webster, Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau, joins PSL to highlight all the reasons to take a road trip to Clinton. Clinton has something for everyone to enjoy in a setting full of small-town charm which makes visitors feel right at home. The Clinton area offers year-round attractions, outstanding annual events, live Showboat Theater, craft and antique shops, Wild Rose Casino, unique restaurants and historic districts. No trip to Clinton is complete without a visit to their state-of-the-art marina and riverfront amenities that include a municipal pool and splash park, bike and pedestrian path, Lumberkings baseball and much more!

Here are some additional ideas/attractions/chances to win:

Buy Tickets/Win Tickets Promo – Anyone who purchases season tickets for either Clinton Lumberkings or Clinton Area Showboat Theater before May 31 gets entered into a drawing. Two winners will be drawn and each will win a pair of tickets to one of a select list of events. The drawing for the Lumberkings season ticket holders will be during the game on May 31st. The drawing for the Showboat season ticket holders will be on opening night, June 3.

Bike Rental Program – Bicycles available for only $1 an hour! Multiple locations along the riverfront, in Lyons Foursquare Park, and at Eagle Point. Download an app, put in a credit card, and take a ride.

Wide River Winery in Clinton offers live music on their deck every second Sunday of the month.

Lyon’s Farmer Market has live music approximately every other week, beginning June 30th.

Music on the Avenue comes back downtown Thursday nights beginning in July.

Finally Friday concert series will be offered July 2 and August 6.

“That Church” hosts a city event June 21-22 with live music, family fun, resource tables, raffles, food boxes

Clinton Area Showboat Theater has multiple show options

Clinton Iowa Convention and Visitors Bureau / 721 South 2nd Street / Clinton, Iowa 52732 / (563) 242-5702 / cvb@clintonia.com / FACEBOOK

Watch for us THIS TUESDAY on Paula Sands Live ! We'll be talking about some of the exciting things coming up this summer in Clinton! Posted by Visit Clinton, Iowa on Sunday, May 16, 2021

