Walnut 5K for ALS July 3rd

WALNUT, ILL. (KWQC) - The Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS Research (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) will be Saturday, July 3, 2021. It starts at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus.

Entry fee is $15.00 and a T-shirt is guaranteed if registration is received by June 25th. Race day registration time is 6:45-7:45 a.m. Trophies awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place overall male and female and medals to top three in age groups (male & female) with 13 age groups in all. The race also includes bib chip timing, professional road race scoring team, and accurately measured course.

Race organizers say the event attracts 300-400 participants. Over the nine years it’s been held, they have raised $82,000 for ALS research.

To request an entry form or link to online registration and/or donation call 815-303-9346 or email walnut5kals@gmail.com. This race gets approximately 300-400 participants.

