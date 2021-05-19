Advertisement

Walnut 5K for ALS July 3rd

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT, ILL. (KWQC) - The Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS Research (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) will be Saturday, July 3, 2021. It starts at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus.

Entry fee is $15.00 and a T-shirt is guaranteed if registration is received by June 25th. Race day registration time is 6:45-7:45 a.m. Trophies awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd place overall male and female and medals to top three in age groups (male & female) with 13 age groups in all. The race also includes bib chip timing, professional road race scoring team, and accurately measured course.

Race organizers say the event attracts 300-400 participants. Over the nine years it’s been held, they have raised $82,000 for ALS research.

To request an entry form or link to online registration and/or donation call 815-303-9346 or email walnut5kals@gmail.com. This race gets approximately 300-400 participants.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
The body was found after a search in Whiteside County for the missing man. Officials with the...
Body of Prophetstown man found in Rock River
One person has been injured following a shooting in Rock Island Tuesday morning. Police tell...
One person injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Rock Island
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Station 3 will be relocated to provide better response times in the north-central Davenport area.
Fire Station No. 3 in Davenport moving to new location

Latest News

Rock Island County Fair scheduled for July 20-24
Arrowhead Ranch Auto Auction May 15th
bishop hill
Free program to learn about history of Bishop Hill Colony
Special Olympics
Special Olympics Iowa returns to in-person competition