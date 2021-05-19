Whiteside County introduces new K9, Chico

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced their newest addition, K9 Chico.

Chico is a 1 1/2 year old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix and was imported from Poland.

“Deputy Nathan Peterson and Chico have successfully completed a six week (240 hours) training program and are now North American Police Work Dog Association “NAPWDA” certified,” officials said in a Facebook post. “The NAPWDA certification standards meet and actually exceed what is required by the state of Illinois for a police dog.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced their newest addition, K9 Chico. Chico is a 1 1/2 year old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix and was imported from Poland. (kwqc, whiteside county sheriffs dept)

Welcome, K9 Chico!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.