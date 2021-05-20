Augustana College sees increased enrollment for class of 2025

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After a difficult year for most colleges and universities, Augustana College is anticipating a record-setting comeback. The private college in Rock Island says the 675 incoming freshmen amounts to a 35-percent increase from last year.

In addition, students who self-identify as “domestic students of color” nearly doubled from the year before to 166. It was 140 in 2019.

Augustana also reached a record high number of out-of-state students for a total of 123. That compares to 89 in 2020 and 102 in 2019. The college says the number of international students also increased.

These new students showed an increased interest in healthcare and wellness majors like kinesiology, neuroscience, biology, pre-nursing and pre-med.

