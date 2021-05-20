Advertisement

Bethany for Children & Families receives $150,000 gift from community foundation fund

Bethany staff (L to R) Janea Jacobs, Ellen Nagle, Christine Hillbloom, and Jim Sanderlin with...
Bethany staff (L to R) Janea Jacobs, Ellen Nagle, Christine Hillbloom, and Jim Sanderlin with the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan purchased with funds from the Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. This van will be used to transport children in Bethany's care throughout western Illinois.(Bethany for Children & Families)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The regional charity Bethany for Children & Families, which serves more than 9,000 children and families in 14 counties annually in variety of services such as mental health and child welfare, was surprised with a huge donation to their cause.

The Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund, gave them $150,000 at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

“With the support of the Community Foundation, we’ve really been able to learn more about what Bethany needs to continue its mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building a healthy community,” said Steve Morency, one of the founders of the Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund.

The organization says they will use the funds to add a much-needed vehicle to a fleet of minivans used in Illinois child welfare services; serve underinsured and uninsured children with mental and behavioral health therapy in Iowa; and provide additional support to youth who age out of the Illinois foster care system.

“This is a transformative gift for our organization, and generosity Kathi and Steve, Kylie and Ryan have trusted us with will benefit many children and youth in the Quad Cities area,” said Jim Sanderlin, Bethany’s Director of Development and Communication. “Bethany has depended on this community for over a century, and we’re so grateful for this meaningful investment in the lives of those we serve.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
A police officer in Illinois has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in...
Champaign officer fatally shot while responding to domestic call

Latest News

Hundreds of runners participated in the race. (Source:WALB)
Walnut 5K for ALS July 3rd
Rock Island County Fair scheduled for July 20-24
Arrowhead Ranch Auto Auction May 15th
bishop hill
Free program to learn about history of Bishop Hill Colony