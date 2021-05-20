Bethany for Children & Families receives $150,000 gift from community foundation fund

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The regional charity Bethany for Children & Families, which serves more than 9,000 children and families in 14 counties annually in variety of services such as mental health and child welfare, was surprised with a huge donation to their cause.

The Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund, gave them $150,000 at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

“With the support of the Community Foundation, we’ve really been able to learn more about what Bethany needs to continue its mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building a healthy community,” said Steve Morency, one of the founders of the Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund.

The organization says they will use the funds to add a much-needed vehicle to a fleet of minivans used in Illinois child welfare services; serve underinsured and uninsured children with mental and behavioral health therapy in Iowa; and provide additional support to youth who age out of the Illinois foster care system.

“This is a transformative gift for our organization, and generosity Kathi and Steve, Kylie and Ryan have trusted us with will benefit many children and youth in the Quad Cities area,” said Jim Sanderlin, Bethany’s Director of Development and Communication. “Bethany has depended on this community for over a century, and we’re so grateful for this meaningful investment in the lives of those we serve.”

