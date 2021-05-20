Advertisement

Bettendorf school district ‘strongly encourages’ those unvaccinated to continue mask wearing

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf school officials released a letter Thursday morning saying they will be following the new legislation signed into law overnight by Governor Kim Reynolds.

Governor Reynolds confirmed via Twitter early Thursday that Iowa is banning mask requirements in schools. The state also bans cities and counties from forcing businesses to require masks.

Bettendorf school officials say while they are following the new legislation, they “strongly encourage” students and staff who are not vaccinated to wear face coverings.

You can read the entire letter below.

“Dear BCSD Parents/Guardians,

Overnight Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law legislation that prohibits schools from mandating masks as well as cities and counties from mandating masks in businesses.  This new law is effective immediately.

This means parents, students, and staff will make their own decision about mask usage.  As we finish the school year, we strongly encourage students and staff to wear face coverings in our buildings until they are vaccinated. Our staff will work with their students today about this change, and we encourage you to discuss this with your student(s).  We will continue to practice other current mitigation measures.

If you have questions, please call your building principal.

We are committed to continuing to support and care for each other as we finish the 2020-2021 school year.

Warm regards,

Dr. Michelle Morse”

