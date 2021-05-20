Advertisement

Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial

By Darby Sparks
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bombshell testimony was heard today during the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is being charged with first degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

The most powerful testimony thus far in the trial came from former Iowa City Police Officer Pamela Romero, who came to the stand and talked about the interview that led to Bahena’s confession.

According to Romero, Bahena led her and two other officers to Tibbetts’ body in rural Poweshiek County.

Once they got to the area, Bahena waived his Miranda rights and started to tell them what allegedly happened, stating that he saw Tibbetts jogging, found her to be “hot,” and circled around in his car to follow her.

Bahena then allegedly stated that he got out of his car and ran after Mollie. When she noticed, he said she tried to call the police. He said he then got angry, and they started to fight.

“He told me that when he gets angry he blacks out,” stated Romero, “the next thing he told me was that he remembered him driving and looking down into his legs, and finding the ear buds that belong to Mollie. That’s when he remembered that he had Mollie in the back of his car in the trunk.”

Romero then said when she asked for more details, “his answer was ‘I brought you here, didn’t I? So that means I did it. I don’t remember how I did it.”

The defense came back to Romero with questions involving his long work schedule, and asking what her concept of a false confession was, to which she said she could not respond.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial

Latest News

Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial
Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial
Parents and schools react after Gov. Reynolds bans mask mandates
Parents and school officials react to Gov. Reynolds mask mandate ban
Parents and schools react after Gov. Reynolds bans mask mandates
Parents and schools react after Gov. Reynolds bans mask mandates
Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham, NC.
Mother hopes to raise awareness on domestic violence after daughter killed in Davenport