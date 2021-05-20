Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bombshell testimony was heard today during the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is being charged with first degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

The most powerful testimony thus far in the trial came from former Iowa City Police Officer Pamela Romero, who came to the stand and talked about the interview that led to Bahena’s confession.

According to Romero, Bahena led her and two other officers to Tibbetts’ body in rural Poweshiek County.

Once they got to the area, Bahena waived his Miranda rights and started to tell them what allegedly happened, stating that he saw Tibbetts jogging, found her to be “hot,” and circled around in his car to follow her.

Bahena then allegedly stated that he got out of his car and ran after Mollie. When she noticed, he said she tried to call the police. He said he then got angry, and they started to fight.

“He told me that when he gets angry he blacks out,” stated Romero, “the next thing he told me was that he remembered him driving and looking down into his legs, and finding the ear buds that belong to Mollie. That’s when he remembered that he had Mollie in the back of his car in the trunk.”

Romero then said when she asked for more details, “his answer was ‘I brought you here, didn’t I? So that means I did it. I don’t remember how I did it.”

The defense came back to Romero with questions involving his long work schedule, and asking what her concept of a false confession was, to which she said she could not respond.

