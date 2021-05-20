Camanche Schools to follow new mask ban law, releases statement

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Camanche schools released a statement Thursday following Governor Reynolds’ recently signed legislation.

In a Twitter post, the governor announced Iowa is banning mask requirements in schools. The state also bans cities and counties from forcing businesses to require masks.

School officials in Camanche said the district will follow the law and that is now the individual choice for students (parents) and staff to wear the mask.

You can read their statement below.

“Late last night/early this morning (Thursday, May 20th), a new law in Iowa went immediately into effect that bans school districts from requiring face coverings. The Camanche School District will follow this law. It is now an individual choice for students (parents) and staff in Camanche Schools to decide whether to wear a mask or not.”

