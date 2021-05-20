Advertisement

Camanche Schools to follow new mask ban law, releases statement

Camanche schools released a statement Thursday following Governor Reynolds’ recently signed...
Camanche schools released a statement Thursday following Governor Reynolds’ recently signed legislation.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Camanche schools released a statement Thursday following Governor Reynolds’ recently signed legislation.

In a Twitter post, the governor announced Iowa is banning mask requirements in schools. The state also bans cities and counties from forcing businesses to require masks.

School officials in Camanche said the district will follow the law and that is now the individual choice for students (parents) and staff to wear the mask.

You can read their statement below.

“Late last night/early this morning (Thursday, May 20th), a new law in Iowa went immediately into effect that bans school districts from requiring face coverings. The Camanche School District will follow this law. It is now an individual choice for students (parents) and staff in Camanche Schools to decide whether to wear a mask or not.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
A police officer in Illinois has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in...
Champaign officer fatally shot while responding to domestic call

Latest News

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after wallet is stolen
Davenport Community School District responds to lifted mask mandate for schools
Bettendorf school officials released a letter Thursday morning saying they will be following...
Bettendorf school district ‘strongly encourages’ those unvaccinated to continue mask wearing
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
LIVE: Bahena Rivera murder trial continues with day 2 of testimony