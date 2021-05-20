Advertisement

Cops ‘N Kids Book Drive

The Book Rack is a sponsor
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Reading is a fundamental life skill but not every child has access to the books they need. You can help make a difference by joining TV6 for the Cops ‘N Kids Community book drive. TV6 will host the book drive on Friday, May 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can pull up to the TV6 studios at 805 Brady Street, drop off a book or monetary donation and then exit onto Perry Street. The donations will go to area children and families in need.

One of the proud sponsors of the event is The Book Rack. Paula visited the store to interview Bob Applegate, owner of the The Book Rack. The basic operation of the store is to accept books in trade for store credit which allows customers to use that credit toward the purchase of other used books available at the store. It is simple process that truly benefits avid readers and has allowed the store to thrive over the years. Watch the segment to learn more and hear Applegate’s love of books and the store’s mission.

The Book Rack / 4764 Elmore Ave (Across from Best Buy) / Davenport, IA 52807 / (563) 355-2310 / info@thebookrackqc.com

