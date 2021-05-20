Advertisement

Davenport Community School District responds to lifted mask mandate for schools

(KWQC)
By Brittany Kyles
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Early Thursday morning Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill, banning schools from requiring students and staff to wear masks.

She made the announcement on Twitter saying she’s putting “parents back in control of their child’s education.”

Later Thursday morning, Davenport Community School District Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth sent out a message in response to Governor Reynolds decision, saying:

“As a result of this legislation, face masks are no longer mandatory for students in the Davenport Community School District.

As a parent, you have the discretion to determine whether your child continues to wear a mask in school settings. At this time, it is important for parents and guardians speak to their student(s) about respecting other families’ decisions surrounding their personal choice when it comes to mask wearing.

With this legislation, District teachers and staff also have the discretion to choose whether they wear masks within District buildings.”

As more Iowa schools become aware of this new bill, district leaders are making necessary changes for students and staff.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information comes along.

