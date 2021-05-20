Advertisement

Gluten-Free Products

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 20, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, comes back for a second segment to highlight products available in the Hy-Vee Health Market that are gluten-free. The segment also reminds viewers of the many foods that are NATURALLY gluten-free (like meat, fruit, vegetables, etc.). Paula taste tests some of the products and says most of them taste really good----and that the gluten-free Oreos are just as yummy as the regular cookies!

Gluten-free foods featured include: Double Stuff Oreos, Tyson Naturals Chicken Nuggets, Schar Bread, Green Giant Cauliflower breadsticks, Pretzel Crisps, Good Grace’s Pizza

May Issue of Seasons Magazine (pages 114-115) covers Gluten-Free options at Hy-Vee

