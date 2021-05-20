Illinois Governor, IDOT announce $20.7 billion construction plan

Illinois (KWQC) - With help from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the state of Illinois should see significant improvement to roads over the next 6 years.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, in collaboration with Governor J.B. Pritzker, a six-year plan to commit over $20 billion toward construction and rebuilding Illinois bridges and roads throughout the state.

Illinois’ new Multi-Year Plan is expected to reconstruct over 2,700 more miles of roads and nearly 8 million square feet of bridges. Investments in the plan include: $5.79 billion for highway reconstruction and preservation, $4.82 billion for bridge improvements, $2.59 billion for strategic expansion, $1.43 billion for system support such as engineering and land acquisition, and $1.21 billion for safety and system modernizations.

“Rebuild Illinois is about investing for the future,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “Supporting this generation and the next, making sure we have good jobs and the roads to get there, and building a state where opportunity is just around the corner for everyone, no matter where you’re standing.”

IDOT also announced their goal to resume full-capacity services of Amtrak by mid-July due to declining positive cases of Covid-19 in Illinois. Rebuild Illinois allocates $1.1 billion in railway improvement alone.

