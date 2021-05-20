Advertisement

It’s not a bunch of hocus pocus; Disney+ announces Hocus Pocus 2

Disney+
Disney+(ap newsroom, cease user 30 days from 5/20/21)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - There must be a full moon coming soon because Disney+ just announced Hocus Pocus 2 will be airing on its platform in 2022.

“Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus,” officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The original movie, which came out in 1993, featured Midler as Winifred, Jessica Parker as Sarah and Najimy as Mary. A boy in school is trying to fit in when he unintentionally awakes the Sanderson sisters who were executed in the 17th century.

The Sanderson sisters themselves even took to social media to announce their involvement and their excitement in the long-anticipated sequel.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
A police officer in Illinois has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in...
Champaign officer fatally shot while responding to domestic call

Latest News

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, left, listens to testimony as one of his defense attorneys Jennifer...
Deputy talks surveillance video in day 2 of testimony in Bahena Rivera trial
While masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated, health officials are wanting...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity reminds public masks are required for all facilities
Camanche schools released a statement Thursday following Governor Reynolds’ recently signed...
Camanche Schools to follow new mask ban law, releases statement
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after wallet is stolen