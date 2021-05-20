Mother hopes to raise awareness on domestic violence after daughter killed in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A grieving mother is sharing her daughter’s story in hopes it may help prevent domestic violence.

Justin L. Wright, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, on May 9th. The couple was visiting the area for a birthday party, according to Wilanna’s mother Cassandra Bibbs.

She said Wilanna sent her a text on the morning of May 9th and asked her to call her.

“She said hey mom happy Mother’s Day, I love you and appreciate you for everything you do. Love but call me,” Bibbs said.

She tried to give her daughter a call, but got no answer. Later in the day, while at work, Cassandra noticed several missed calls from Wilanna.

“She called me about four times in a row. Like back to back to back to back,” Bibbs said, “So that would have probably been her last calls trying to get to me and I’m real sick about it.”

Cassandra said her daughter and Wright fought, Wright was controlling, and called the relationship toxic.

“I think that he might have been a little bit jealous of the relationship we had. We always called her. Always check in on her,” Bibbs said.

At about 1:25 p.m. on May 9, Davenport Police responded to the 1500 block of Calvin St. for a disturbance. It was there Wilanna was pronounced dead by first responders.

“We’re just saying share, share Wilanna’s story and maybe it will help somebody else going through domestic violence,” Bibbs said.

She said she’s heartbroken, but her trust and faith in God is helping her through the grieving process.

“That was my sweetheart. It was my sweet baby,” Bibbs said, “I think without that faith and that hope, it would be like having nothing.”

Justin Wright is known professionally as “J Right” and is a multi-platinum songwriter. He’s scheduled to be back in court for his arraignment on June 10.

