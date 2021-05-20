Advertisement

Need A Personal Assistant?

Assisting the QC can tackle those tasks
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sonya Wommack of Assisting the QC joined Paula to discuss her business services which did slow down during the pandemic. However, she points out that things have started to pick up for her and her staff (all fully vaccinated) recently. Having a personal assistant can make life easier for anyone during any season as a way to successfully juggle personal and professional responsibilities. Watch the segment to learn more about the Bonded & Insured trustworthy business!

Assisting the QC of Iowa’s Quad Cities offers a variety of both personal and business support services; including errand running, personal concierge service, “wait service” (for things like the cable guy’s 2-hour window), household services, house and/or pet sitting, bill paying, absentee house check, personal check-ins, delivery or courier service, “party pooper” (where they hang out to make sure teens left home alone won’t have a party!), and much more.

Assisting the QC / Open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday • Call 563-723-1207 / • https://assistingtheqc.com/ / FACEBOOK / assistingtheqc@gmail.com

