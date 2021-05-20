Advertisement

NOAA Predicts an active Atlantic hurricane season

Less active than the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has released a forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The forecast calls for a 60% probability for another above-average season, with 30% for a near-normal season and 10% for a below-normal season.

The new average released this year is based from 1991-2020. This includes two more named storms and one more hurricane compared to the previous 1981-2010 average.(KWQC)

The Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1 to November 30. Overall, NOAA predicts 13-20 named storms with 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes and 3-5 becoming major hurricanes. A tropical storm is categorized as having winds of at least 39 MPH to 73 MPH. A hurricane has winds of 74 MPH to 110 MPH, and a major hurricane has winds stronger than 111 MPH.

A few factors that will contribute to this year’s activity include:

  • The current ENSO-neutral and possible La Niña conditions
  • Warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures
  • Weaker wind shear in the tropical Atlantic Ocean

This forecast is expected to be below the historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season had 30 named storms, and nine names were from the Greek alphabet after the original list of 21 names were used.

The Greek alphabet was used only one other time in 2005. Starting this year the Greek alphabet will never be used again. There is now another list of names that starts with Adria, Braylen and Caridad. Below is the list of 2021 Atlantic storm names.

These are the 21 names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.
These are the 21 names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.(KWQC)

To prepare for hurricane season if you are heading to the coast or want to know more, visit this website.

