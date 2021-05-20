Quad Cities International Airport seeing travel numbers tick up after slowest month in decades

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Travelers are slowly returning to the Quad Cities International Airport. April 2020 had the fewest number of passengers in decades, with less than 3,000 flyers in the month. This April, they’re still down approximately 38% compared to a typical year, seeing around 36,000 passengers in that month.

“When you’re used to having thousands of people and suddenly it’s empty, it’s a weird feeling,” says Ashleigh Johnston, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Quad Cities International Airport.

Airports around the country and world saw a sharp decline in passengers in 2020. Johnston says they’ve been about a 58% drop in passengers over the past few months. But as vaccinations go up, so are the numbers of flyers. Johnston says seeing more people traveling is a “sign of recovery.”

“It was busier than I expected. I have been on other planes on the pandemic that was almost empty and every single plane I’ve been on this week has been full,” says Peter Keenan, who was flying in from Wyoming to visit his family in the Quad Cities.

Those who have needed to travel throughout the pandemic have noticed a change in trends as well. Melissa Spooner is a travel nurse from Iowa and says she’s seen more people flying recently, “I think people are being much more respectful about masks and being around other people. I haven’t had any problems whatsoever and I fly about every other month.”

Face masks are still required at airports and on planes since social distancing isn’t always possible. Johnston says passengers have been willing to cooperate so far because “we’ve all gotten a little more adjusted to masks. I think people understand airports and airplanes are a little more different right now. The destinations they’re going to have restrictions that are loosened, and that seems to be motivation enough.”

Mask restrictions in airports and planes were originally going to be lifted this May but got extended until September for now. Johnston says it’s possible that will be lifted depending on vaccination rates and positivity rates across the country.

Airport officials say they don’t expect flying to get back to how it was pre-pandemic until at least 2023.

Travel numbers are expected to increase again through the summer months.

Dave Herrell, President & CEO of Visit Quad Cities says this is a great sign for the economy of our community. “When you see people in the community and they’re consuming the Quad Cities on both sides of the river and our family communities, that does so many positive things and is good for our soul. Seeing that every day is something we’re definitely excited about, this summer we’ll see a lot more of that demand,” he says.

