Showers and warm again today

Feeling like summer this weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The humidity will stick around while there will be more showers on the way for the afternoon. This next batch of rain will be scattered showers with a few becoming thundershowers that could bring gusty winds. Temperatures will be well into the 70s this afternoon with low 80s possible. There will be rain chances for the next several days except for Saturday. However, most areas will see the rain for short periods each day. For the weekend it will be more humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. By Tuesday into Wednesday a stronger front comes in, and this will be monitored for the chance for stronger storms.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 81º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 66°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers and much warmer. High: 82º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

