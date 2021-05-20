Showery and warm again today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another round of light rain is working towards the area this morning. These showers will stick around into the mid morning before some dry time arrives by midday. More scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon as temps warm into the 70s and 80s again. The warming trend is still on track for the rest of the week. Each day will feature lots of dry hours, but afternoon/evening storms look to be possible most days with the exception of Saturday. As we get into next week a strong front will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. This will be the time frame to watch for a few strong storms and a return to more typical late May weather.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 79º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 66°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers and much warmer. High: 82º.

