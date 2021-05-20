UnityPoint Health - Trinity reminds public masks are required for all facilities

(KWQC) - While masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated, health officials are wanting to remind the community that regardless of vaccination status guidance for healthcare settings “remains unchanged at this time.”

In a statement Thursday, health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity said they are still requiring masks in all health facilities.

You can read the statement in full below.

“While masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals in most settings and for most activities, guidance for healthcare settings remains unchanged at this time. This means we still require masks in all UnityPoint Health facilities where patient care is provided, including hospitals and clinics. We’re asking patients, visitors and team members to continue masking at our facilities to help protect vulnerable populations, including those who are not yet vaccinated.

We understand the changes can be confusing and appreciate our communities’ support as we provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

