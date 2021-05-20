Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - Trinity reminds public masks are required for all facilities

While masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated, health officials are wanting...
While masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated, health officials are wanting to remind the community that regardless of vaccination status guidance for healthcare settings “remains unchanged at this time.”(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - While masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated, health officials are wanting to remind the community that regardless of vaccination status guidance for healthcare settings “remains unchanged at this time.”

In a statement Thursday, health officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity said they are still requiring masks in all health facilities.

You can read the statement in full below.

“While masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals in most settings and for most activities, guidance for healthcare settings remains unchanged at this time. This means we still require masks in all UnityPoint Health facilities where patient care is provided, including hospitals and clinics. We’re asking patients, visitors and team members to continue masking at our facilities to help protect vulnerable populations, including those who are not yet vaccinated.

We understand the changes can be confusing and appreciate our communities’ support as we provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the...
DAY 1: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
Body of East Moline man found
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
Woman testifies she woke to find actor Danny Masterson raping her
A police officer in Illinois has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in...
Champaign officer fatally shot while responding to domestic call

Latest News

In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts
Camanche schools released a statement Thursday following Governor Reynolds’ recently signed...
Camanche Schools to follow new mask ban law, releases statement
When do I still need to wear a mask in the pandemic?
When do I still need to wear a mask?