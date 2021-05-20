Advertisement

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Gets New K-9 Officer

K-9 Chico came from Poland
K-9 Chico newest member of Whiteside County Sheriff's Office
K-9 Chico newest member of Whiteside County Sheriff's Office
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whiteside County has a new crime fighter and he’s a very good boy. His name is K-9 Chico. Sheriff John F. Booker says Chico is a 1 1/2 year old, Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd mix, and was imported all the way from Poland. K-9 Chico will work with Deputy Nathan Peterson. The pair recently completed a six week training program and are now North American Police Work Dog Association “NAPWDA” certified. The NAPWDA certification standards meet and actually exceed what is required by the state of Illinois for a police dog.

Sheriff Booker says “We are excited to have you on our team, Chico and we know you will make a great addition to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office!”

K-9 Chico and Deputy Peterson
K-9 Chico and Deputy Peterson

