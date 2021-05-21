DNA found in Bahena Rivera’s car matches Mollie Tibbetts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DNA evidence was the focus of testimony Friday in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is being charged with the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

The day was jam packed with important testimony from investigators who worked on the case.

The most bombshell piece of evidence came about this afternoon as the prosecution was questioning Tara Scott, a criminalist in the DNA section of the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s crime lab.

Scott explained that she compared traces of blood--found in multiple spots around the back of Bahena’s Black Chevy Malibu--to the profile of Mollie Tibbetts’ DNA.

“The DNA profile that I developed matched the known DNA profile of Mollie Tibbetts,” said Scott.

Scott also processed a pair of shorts and underwear that were found 30 feet from Mollie’s body for blood and other bodily fluids. Blood was found on the underwear, but not on the shorts. No other fluids were found.

It was a day of graphic evidence, including photos of Tibbetts’ body covered and uncovered in the cornfield where she was discovered.

The court is in recess for the weekend and will re-convene on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

