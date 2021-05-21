Advertisement

Do You Have Base of the Thumb Arthritis?

Answers from Orthopaedic Specialists
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Megan Crosmer, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the Midday Medical guest to talk about treatment and surgery options in orthopedic medicine. Crosmer is Fellowship Trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.

The specific topic today is Basilar Thumb Arthritis which is severe pain in the hand resulting from the wearing away of cartilage in the base of the thumb joint. The topic covers questions such as “What causes Arthritis”? “What are the symptoms of this ailment?” “What can be done to treat the pain or help lessen the strain on the joint?” “Are there permanent surgery options?”

One product recommendation is VOLTERAN arthritis gel. Watch the segment to learn more.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK /

We love taking care of our patients, and it shows! Check out this recent response we received about our very own Dr....

Posted by Orthopaedic Specialists on Monday, April 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Police say just before 9 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Gaines Street for a report...
One person injured following shooting in Davenport Thursday night
Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham, NC.
Mother hopes to raise awareness on domestic violence after daughter killed in Davenport

Latest News

Base of the thumb arthritis interview
Base of the Thumb Arthritis
The total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 14,859 and there are currently 21 patients in the...
Rock Island County reports 15+ new cases of COVID-19
While masks are not required for those who are fully vaccinated, health officials are wanting...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Genesis remind public masks are required for all facilities
Dr. Aubrey Riefe with UnityPoint Health talks about the importance of these check-ups.
School physicals: Why you may want to make an appointment now