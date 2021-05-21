Do You Have Base of the Thumb Arthritis?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Megan Crosmer, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the Midday Medical guest to talk about treatment and surgery options in orthopedic medicine. Crosmer is Fellowship Trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.

The specific topic today is Basilar Thumb Arthritis which is severe pain in the hand resulting from the wearing away of cartilage in the base of the thumb joint. The topic covers questions such as “What causes Arthritis”? “What are the symptoms of this ailment?” “What can be done to treat the pain or help lessen the strain on the joint?” “Are there permanent surgery options?”

One product recommendation is VOLTERAN arthritis gel. Watch the segment to learn more.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK /

We love taking care of our patients, and it shows! Check out this recent response we received about our very own Dr.... Posted by Orthopaedic Specialists on Monday, April 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.