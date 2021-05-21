Funding, planting assistance available for private tree replacement following Derecho in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials with Davenport Public Works on Thursday announced funding and planting assistance is available for private property owners who lost a tree during the Derecho. Officials say this is thanks to the City Forestry partner Greenway Habitat.

“The tree replacement project is first-come, first-serve until available funds are exhausted,” officials said in a release. “Under the program, property owners request a tree, then our City Arborist assists in the selection, and Greenway Habitat purchases and plants the tree free of charge to property owners.”

The city’s website said the city will take requests for a tree and communicate with property owners about tree types and suitable planting locations.

“A tree will then be selected for that particular property. Greenway Habitat volunteers will pay for, pick up, and plant the tree. From there, property owners need only enjoy and maintain the tree,” the website read. “The program is available to all on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted.”

Funds are limited and you can visit this link for more information on how you can request a tree.

