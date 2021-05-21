Advertisement

Funding, planting assistance available for private tree replacement following Derecho in Davenport

City officials with Davenport Public Works on Thursday announced funding and planting...
City officials with Davenport Public Works on Thursday announced funding and planting assistance is available for private property owners who lost a tree during the Derecho. Officials say this is thanks to the City Forestry partner Greenway Habitat.(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials with Davenport Public Works on Thursday announced funding and planting assistance is available for private property owners who lost a tree during the Derecho. Officials say this is thanks to the City Forestry partner Greenway Habitat.

“The tree replacement project is first-come, first-serve until available funds are exhausted,” officials said in a release. “Under the program, property owners request a tree, then our City Arborist assists in the selection, and Greenway Habitat purchases and plants the tree free of charge to property owners.”

The city’s website said the city will take requests for a tree and communicate with property owners about tree types and suitable planting locations.

“A tree will then be selected for that particular property. Greenway Habitat volunteers will pay for, pick up, and plant the tree. From there, property owners need only enjoy and maintain the tree,” the website read. “The program is available to all on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are exhausted.”

Funds are limited and you can visit this link for more information on how you can request a tree.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Police say just before 9 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Gaines Street for a report...
One person injured following shooting in Davenport Thursday night
Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham, NC.
Mother hopes to raise awareness on domestic violence after daughter killed in Davenport

Latest News

The total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 14,859 and there are currently 21 patients in the...
Rock Island County reports 15+ new cases of COVID-19
Police say just before 9 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Gaines Street for a report...
One person injured following shooting in Davenport Thursday night
Mother hopes to raise awareness on domestic violence after daughter killed in Davenport
Mother hopes to raise awareness on domestic violence after daughter killed in Davenport
Reading is a fundamental life skill but not every child has access to the books they need. You...
Cops ‘N Kids Community book drive happening now at TV6