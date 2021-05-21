Advertisement

Get That Safe Summer Glow

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The locally-owned Sun Tan City (locations in Davenport & Bettendorf) can keep you bronzed without suffering the negative effects of the sun. Guests Ashley Pantle & Tammy Wittman of Sun Tan City discuss all things related to tanning whether it’s traditional or a natural-looking spray tan. Spray tanning does dominate the discussion (learn about the double leg pass)---plus the idea of combining tanning beds with a spray version for a Double Dip is introduced (and quite popular!).

Sun Tan City believes in giving clients the best in everything - great prices, educated staff, advanced equipment and high-quality products like their line of tanning lotions and extenders to help anyone, whether they tan a little, a lot or not at all. One product that gets special attention is the Designer Skin CC Sunless Primer that has a color corrector and helps keeps a spray tan more even.

Watch the segment to learn more about everything including their Birthday Bash pricing specials (33% off all products) such as “Tan for a Year” or “Unlimited Spray Tanning for a Year” (both through May 31st).

Sun Tan City / 855 Middle Rd 5 A / Bettendorf, IA (563) 441-2826

Sun Tan City / 2172 W Kimberly Rd 563-391-0100 OR 4905 Utica Ridge Rd / Davenport, IA 563-355-3368

