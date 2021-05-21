“I brought you here didn’t I? So that means I did it.” Former officer discusses interview with Bahena Rivera

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys on Friday will wrap up the first week of trial for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts went missing in July 2018 while out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa. More than a month later her body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first degree murder for Tibbetts’ death.

On Thursday, the state called several members of law enforcement who were involved in the case to the stand. The jury also got its first look at surveillance video from that night.

Home surveillance video in Brooklyn shows what appears to be a person running on July 18th. Investigators believe it was Mollie Tibbetts.

Moments later, they say a Chevy Malibu belonging to Bahena Rivera passed her multiple times.

They pointed to the car’s chrome mirrors and door handles that made it stand out from other Malibus.

Former Iowa City Police Officer Pamela Romero came in to interview Bahena Rivera because she’s a native Spanish speaker.

She says after showing him the surveillance footage of his vehicle near the runner - he began to confess.

“One of those times he parked his car behind her,” former Iowa City police officer Pamela Romero said. “Ran up to her or jogged up to her. Came close to her so she noticed him, she turns around and makes the attempt to use her cellphone to call the police. At this point, Mr. Rivera told me he got angry, and at that point they were fighting.”

Romero testified that Bahena Rivera said he blacked out at that point.

She said he later remembered Tibbetts’ body was in his trunk.

Romero said Bahena Rivera said he took Tibbetts’ body, left it in the cornfield before driving away. But during cross-examination - the defense asked Romero to define the term “False Confession.”

This suggested that Bahena Rivera was coerced into a confession after being shown false information, including hair being found in his car.

