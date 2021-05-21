Advertisement

Midwest Complete Construction

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dave Griffin of Midwest Complete Construction joined PSL to discuss all a homeowner needs to know about hiring contractors and getting a project completed. Midwest Complete Construction has a great team both at the office and in the field to continue to provide answers to questions, quotes for estimates, and service for working with insurance companies (if needed). This company’s mission is to make the process as easy as possible for customers. The segment also emphasized all the reasons surrounding how important it is for staying local for having this kind of work done.

The main topic is the issue of timelines and shortages of materials (related to the pandemic year) causing service delays and cost increases. Midwest Complete Construction is committed to being transparent about this so clients have a realistic mindset before starting a project.

Midwest Complete Construction LLC / 3720 46th Ave. / Rock Island, IL / contact@mwcomplete.com / ILLINOIS: 309-788-6221 — OR IOWA: 563-359-6221

BEFORE & AFTER 😳

Posted by Midwest Complete Construction on Thursday, December 10, 2020

