New Iowa Voting Restrictions

Iowa lawmakers end session noted for conservative new laws
Iowa lawmakers end session noted for conservative new laws
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Republicans have approved strict limits on who can assist voters in delivering ballots in a surprise change to state election law hours before adjourning the legislative session. Legislators approved the restrictions Wednesday night in a party-line vote. Weeks earlier, Iowa became one of the first Republican-run states to extensively rewrite election rules to tighten other aspects of voting, including when ballots can be turned in and how voter rolls are maintained. Republicans say the changes will enhance the security of voting, though they have acknowledged voting fraud is rare in Iowa and that the last election had almost no problems.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
