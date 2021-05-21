Advertisement

Police: Burlington man arrested for making threats towards high school

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Burlington after police say he had made threats towards the Burlington Community High School.

Police say detectives with the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division had been following up on two separate threats that had been made towards the school in February and March of 2021. During the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect.

Officials say 48-year-old Edward Allen, of Burlington, was arrested on two counts of 1st-degree harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Allen is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.

