Police investigating shots fired in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have blocked off the intersection of 14th and Gaines Street in Davenport Thursday evening.

A TV6 crew on scene confirmed with Davenport Police that they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred just after 9:00 p.m.

At least five squad cars and a Crime Scene Unit were seen in the area.

No word yet if there are any injuries or damages.

This is a developing story. TV6 well update once more information becomes available.

