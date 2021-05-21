Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired in Davenport

Davenport Police shut down the intersection of 14th and Gaines St. as they investigate a shots fired incident.
Davenport Police shut down the intersection of 14th and Gaines St. as they investigate a shots fired incident.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have blocked off the intersection of 14th and Gaines Street in Davenport Thursday evening.

A TV6 crew on scene confirmed with Davenport Police that they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred just after 9:00 p.m.

At least five squad cars and a Crime Scene Unit were seen in the area.

No word yet if there are any injuries or damages.

This is a developing story. TV6 well update once more information becomes available.

