Rock Island County reports 15+ new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Friday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 14,859 and there are currently 21 patients in the hospital with the virus.

The average age of newly infected patients is 33, the total number of deaths remains at 322.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 3 girls younger than 13

· 1 man in his 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 4 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

• Getting vaccinated as soon as you can. The mass vaccination site at the Camden Centre in Milan is open for walk-in patients Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Staying home when you are sick

• Wearing a face covering if you have not been fully vaccinated

• Keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others in public if you have not been fully vaccinated.

• Washing your hands frequently

