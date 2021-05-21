Advertisement

Rock Island County Sherriff announces he will not seek reelection in 2022

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos has announced he will not be seeking reelection in 2022.

“It’s been my honor to serve you as the 52nd Sheriff of Rock Island County,” Bustos said in a released statement. “And after careful consideration, I’ve decided I will not seek re-election at the completion of this term, which ends on Nov. 30, 2022. At this time, I will have served our community for more than 38 years with our Sheriff’s Office.”

Bustos’ wife, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, also announced last month she would not be seeking reelection.

Sheriff Bustos said most of his success “has been because of those who came before me” and thanks the community for allowing him a “long and wonderful career” serving them.

You can read his full statement below.

“It’s been my honor to serve you as the 52nd Sheriff of Rock Island County. And after careful consideration, I’ve decided I will not seek re-election at the completion of this term, which ends on Nov. 30, 2022. At this time, I will have served our community for more than 38 years with our Sheriff’s Office.

Much of my success has been because of those who came before me. They shared so much knowledge, opportunity and encouragement that I was able to learn and grow - all while staying grounded and never losing sight of my service to our wonderful community. I’ve done everything I can to pass that same set of values to others.

My administration team, the chief deputy and captains are among the best public servants I could have never hoped for. In addition, there are so many great women dn men who work in our Sheriff’s Office - correctional officers, dispatchers, deputy sheriffs, bailiffs, maintenance personnel, support staff and my wonderful administrative assistant, Molly. I couldn’t have done this job without all of them.

Now, it’s my turn to step aside and let new voices in our profession be heard and allow them the opportunity to carry the torch for the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Thank you, Rock Island County and our Quad-City communities, for allowing me a long and wonderful career serving you. Take care and God bless.”

