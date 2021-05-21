Advertisement

Today Show Surprise

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) -

Twyla Peters, a nurse and volunteer in Columbus Junction, was surprised by Hoda and Jenna during the Today Show’s ‘May Flowers, Spring Surprises’ on May 6, 2021. Hoda and Jenna’s phone call was a surprise but what made it even more of a pleasant surprise was that it included a very special financial gift ($7000 in Lowe’s gift cards!) to assist her in continuing her special community work in beautification of a local landmark.

Joining PSL is Twyla and her friend Bev Nielson via Zoom to talk about the experience of being featured on national television. Neilson was the one that nominated Peters because of her dedication to the Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge project with the local parks & recreation department. Watch the segment to learn more.

Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge / 221 Elm St / Columbus Junction, IA, US 52738 / FACEBOOK

They laughed at me being scared but I walked across it 😬

Posted by Morgan Lockhart on Sunday, May 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs bill overnight banning mask requirements
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
DAY 2: Bahena Rivera murder trial
Davenport Police shut down the intersection of 14th and Gaines St. as they investigate a shots...
Police investigating shots fired in Davenport
Early Thursday morning Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill, banning schools from requiring...
Davenport Community School District responds to lifted mask mandate for schools

Latest News

Davenport Police had a portion of 14th Street shut down Thursday evening following a report of...
Police investigating shots fired in Davenport
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
LIVE: Day three of witness testimony begins in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Day 3 of Bahena Rivera trial, man on trial in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Former Iowa City police officer Pamela Romero holds transcripts of her interview with defendant...
“I brought you here didn’t I? So that means I did it.” Former officer discusses interview with Bahena Rivera