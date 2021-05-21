Today Show Surprise

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) -

Twyla Peters, a nurse and volunteer in Columbus Junction, was surprised by Hoda and Jenna during the Today Show’s ‘May Flowers, Spring Surprises’ on May 6, 2021. Hoda and Jenna’s phone call was a surprise but what made it even more of a pleasant surprise was that it included a very special financial gift ($7000 in Lowe’s gift cards!) to assist her in continuing her special community work in beautification of a local landmark.

Joining PSL is Twyla and her friend Bev Nielson via Zoom to talk about the experience of being featured on national television. Neilson was the one that nominated Peters because of her dedication to the Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge project with the local parks & recreation department. Watch the segment to learn more.

Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge / 221 Elm St / Columbus Junction, IA, US 52738 / FACEBOOK

