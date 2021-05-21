Advertisement

Warm and humid into the weekend

Trending drier for Saturday and Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be scattered showers and thundershowers through the afternoon. These will come and go through the afternoon, so have the umbrella handy before heading out. There will be highs near 80 degrees with a few peeks of sun. The humid conditions will be sticking around this weekend, however there will be more dry time. Highs this weekend will be well into the 80s. There will be a better chance for rain and a few storms on Tuesday, and this will start a cooldown to 70s Thursday.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 81º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 66°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 83º.

