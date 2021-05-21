Warm and humid into the weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Like the past few days, light rain is spreading over the area this morning. This will continue into the mid morning hours before and uptick in scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Like previous days, there will be several dry hours today as well. Breaks in the clouds will lead to highs in the low 80s this afternoon. The moisture will scoot to our west for the weekend leading to sunshine, warm and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will feel like the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Next week a front will arrive on Tuesday bringing showers and storms and cooler temps for the second half of next week.

TODAY: Scattered showers. High: 83º. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 66°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86º.

