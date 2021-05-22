Advertisement

Locks and Dam 15 Visitor Center reopens this weekend

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mississippi River Visitor Center at Locks and Dam 15 on the Rock Island Arsenal is scheduled to reopen to the public on Sunday, May 23.

The U.S. Army Corps announced summer visiting hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The center includes a gift shop, observation deck, museum and more.

The Mississippi River Visitor Center is located at Building 328, Rodman Ave, Rock Island, Illinois. Visitors must acquire a visitor pass from the Visitor Control Center located at 5309 Prospect Drive, Rock Island, near the Moline entrance.

Additional information on how to access the Rock Island Arsenal can be found here or at 309-782-1337

